Search for owners of 'Chug' dog that halted M62 traffic in West Yorkshire still ongoing

A dog that stopped traffic on the M62 motorway in West Yorkshire is still waiting to go home - Highways England have said.

The Chug - a cross between a Chihuahua and the Pug - was found running loose the M62 near Birstall on Sunday evening.

Traffic on the motorway at junction 27 near Birstall ground to a halt after notices of 'animals in the road' were put up.

Originally it was believed to be a male, but after a trip to the vets, it has now been determined to be female.

Highways England said in a tweet: "We didn't manage to find the owners so the 2 dogs that were rescued in separate incidents from the M62 are now in safe custody of Cliffe Kennels & Rescue on behalf of @KirkleesCouncil."