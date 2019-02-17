Search for owners of 'Chug' dog that halted M62 traffic near Birstall

Highways England has released an appeal to find the owners of a dog which was running loose on the M62.

Traffic on the motorway at junction 27 near Birstall ground to a halt this afternoon after notices of 'animals in the road' were put up.

A dog was later said to be on the loose, but once under control vehicles were released.

It is believed to be a male 'chug' - a cross between a Chihuahua and the Pug.

The agency has since tweeted: "Help Required - Can you assist our #TrafficOfficers in getting this dog back to its owners.

"Found near J27 M62. It is possibly a "Chug" & it's a male."