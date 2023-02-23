A spokesperson for the Highlands and Islands Division police department in Scotland said they are urgently searching for Kyle Sambrook, 33, who is believed to have links with Pontefract, travelled from West Yorkshire on Saturday with his dog to climb Buachaille Etive Mor and return on Tuesday, February 21, but failed to do so.

He arrived in Glencoe around 3.30pm on Saturday and has not made any contact with anyone since arriving.

His car, a black Peugeot 208, was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe.

He is described as white, 5’8 tall, medium build, ash blond short hair, ginger/blond stubble, blue eyes and has a West Yorkshire accent.

At the time he went missing, he was believed to be wearing khaki and black Merrel hiking boots, khaki and black Revolution Wraith outdoor trousers, a dark and light blue hooded Peter Storm waterproof jacket and a grey North Face beanie hat.

And he was carrying a grey and yellow Merrel backpack.

His dog is a medium sized beagle, which is white with brown markings on its back, and is called Bane. Mr Sambrook also had a green two-person tent which he was planning to use.

Police have asked anyone who may have been in the area and saw Mr Sambrook and his dog to contact them on 101 quoting reference number MPR7394840223.

