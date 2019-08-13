Second crash in two days closes major Pontefract road

Ambulance and fire service crews were called to a collision in Pontefract which closed the road for more than two hours.

Police were called to Ackworth Road, Pontefract at about 6.52am on Monday, August 12 to a report of a road traffic collision involving a Ford Focus and a Ford Fiesta.

Ambulance and fire services also attended the incident between Pontefract and Ackworth.

Officers closed the road near the junction with Castlegate Rise while the vehicles were recovered.

Neither of the male drivers was seriously injured and the road was re-opened at 9.30am.

On Sunday, a motorbike rider was seriously injured after a collision on the same road, less than a mile away.

Last month, residents began a campaign to lower the speed limit on the road, after two people died in a crash near Ackworth.