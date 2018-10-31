Second screening for Nellie Spindler movie

A second screening of the film about Wakefield’s war heroine, Nellie Spindler, will take place next week in the city.

Nellie served as a nurse on the front line in Belgium during World War I and was killed when a German shell hit her tent in 1917.

Nellie Spindler

Raised on Stanley Road, she is the only woman to be buried among 10,000 men at a Belgium war cemetery with full military honours.

The 20-minute drama, made this year by Just Druid Productions, will be shown at Wakefield’s Mechanics’ Theatre, on Wood Street on November 8 at 7.30pm and tickets are £5.

The film premiered during the summer at Wakefield’s Theatre Royal and was attended by over 200 people.

To book a ticket visit www.wakefieldcivicsociety.org.uk