Serial rapist dies in HMP Wakefield

A serial rapist serving his sentence in HMP Wakefield has died behind bars, it has been confirmed.

Antoni Imiela became known as the ‘M25 rapist’ because of a series of sex attacks between 2001 and 2002 in the south east of the country.

He was given seven life sentences in 2004, with a minimum terms of eight years.

His death on Thursday, March 8, was confirmed by the prison service with tabloid reports suggesting he had been suffering from heart problems.

Railway worker Imiela, who was from Kent, would stalk strangers before grabbing them and dragging them into secluded areas.

DNA led to him being convicted of raping four women and three girls aged 10 to 52.

His DNA profile was later matched to an unsolved sex crime from 1987 which he was later convicted for while already serving in prison and given another 12 years.