Services re-arranged after fire closes Wakefield Cathedral

Wakefield Cathedral remains closed today after an electrical fire yesterday.

Services and events have been cancelled or rearranged as a result.

The 10.30am service will go ahead in the Education Room, as will tonight’s Wakefield Wednesday session. But there will be no Evensong today.

Tomorrow’s Morning Liturgy will also take place in the Education Room.

A blaze broke out in the organ blower room just before noon yesterday.

The fire triggered an alarm and those inside were evacuated.

Firefighters from Ossett and Wakefield were called to the scene.