A charity served hot meals to homeless people at Wakefield Methodist Church.

The event, run by the Shazad Yaseen Foundation, provided rice, lentils and water, as well as deserts to people in need.

Volunteer Kubra Hussain said: “We’re all Wakefield born and bread and we wanted to do something to help.”

The next event will be held Monday March, 1pm, at the baptist church on Belle Isle Ave. Anyone who wants to get involved can contact info@syf-relief.com.