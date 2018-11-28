Seven ways to improve your driving knowledge and avoid unnecessary fines

Motorists in Yorkshire have been urged to improve their knowledge of the roads in a bid to avoid unnecessary costs and fines.

Researchers from car leasing specialists LeaseCar.uk have revealed seven top tips to improve the nation’s motoring knowledge and driving ability.

Tim Alcock from LeaseCar.uk said: “Most drivers don’t give much thought to improving their road knowledge but we found even a few minutes a week spent researching things like bus lane restrictions is an investment worth making.

“Motorists devote a little time to understanding the particular rules in their local areas so they don’t fall foul of obscure restrictions and find themselves stuck with a hefty fine.

“It’s also worth spending some time understanding some simple maintenance rules which can help prolong the life of a motor and reduce costs for the driver.”

Here are the tips from LeaseCar.uk to help Brits become smarter drivers:

1. Knowing when to use bus lanes

Being caught in a bus lane at the wrong time of day could cost a driver up to £160, a costly fine for a minor offence. Adding to this anguish, drivers could still be fined if they moved into bus lane to get out of the way of a fast approaching emergency vehicle.

2. Council car parks

Common sense prevailed in 2015 when a new law introduced allowed motorists who parked their vehicles in council owned space, a ten-minute grace period after their ticket expired. This means drivers have more time to get back to their car without the fear of picking up a £70 parking ticket for being one or two minutes late.

3. Lane hogging

Staying in one lane for too long on the motorway could end up with a driver being prosecuted for careless and inconsiderate driving. In West Yorkshire, a man was fined nearly £1000 and given five points on his licence for hogging the middle lane. To avoid any risk of being caught for this offence drivers are advised not to travel in the middle or outside lane of the motorway unless they are overtaking another vehicle. It may seem simple but it could end up saving road users hundreds of pounds in unnecessary fines.

4. Check the tyres

Regularly checking tyre pressures could help Britain’s motorists save tens if not hundreds of pounds over time. The optimum pressure for most cars is 30psi which can be checked with a tyre pressure gauge. It is recommended that motorists check their pressures once a month. Low pressures can have a negative effect on fuel economy as research found that a tyre 20 per cent under inflated could cost drivers as much as £4 per tank of fuel.

5. Avoid premium fuels

Premium fuel can have benefits, particularly for high performance cars, but generally most motorists won’t see huge improvements in their car’s efficiency. So, the advice is to choose standard fuel most of the time and treat your engine to the occasional tank of premium if you have some spare cash. While fuel prices regularly fluctuate, premium fuel tends to be 10p more per litre on average while in places in can be up to 30p more per litre. The extremely high prices mean filling an everyday car with premium fuel is just not cost effective.

6. Advanced driving course

Taking part in an advanced driving course would be beneficial for younger drivers who have just passed their test but could still help more experienced road users as well. The courses are a useful way to gain experience on Britain’s roads in there most challenging conditions, such as night time. Taking part on a course may also help to reduce the costs of a driver’s insurance premiums.

7. Understand warning lights

Drivers should make sure they understand each of the different warning lights that could come up in their car. Ignoring these could cause more damage to the car, they should always be investigated when they appear on the dashboard. When motorists get a new car, it is recommended that drivers always read the manual to fully understand the ins and outs of their vehicle.