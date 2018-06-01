Shortlist announced for this year’s Wakefield Business Awards

The shortlist has been announced for this year’s Wakefield Business Awards and it’s just weeks until we celebrate the best of our city’s entrepreneurs are.

The judges have made their decisions and we now look forward to the awards night on Thursday, June 21 at Unity Works.

The Lifetime Achievement and People’s Choice awards will be announced on the night.

Bar of the year, sponsored by Wakefield BID

Hideout bar and Cocktail lounge

Elliots

Kindred Spirit

Warehouse 23

Establishment

Fanny and Bacardi

Business of the Year, sponsored by Wakefield Council

Singlemuslims.com

Production Park

NCG Networks

Kayfast Ltd

SFB Group

Customer Service, sponsored by Trinity Walk

The Ridings

Qubana

Lush

Bram Racing

Nomination Wakefield

Business Person of the year, sponsored by ENGIE

Lee Appleton, the Ridings Shopping Centre

Adrian Brooks , Production Park

Adeem Younis, Penny Appeal

Elizabeth Murphy - Wakefield BID

Richard Hobbs- OE Electrics Ltd

Sarah Godfrey -West Riding Recruitment

Employee

John Hufton - Wakefield Council

Charlotte Watson -m2r educational

Jessica Hardwick - Heart Medical

Pauline Basa - West Riding Recruitment

Independent Retailer

OneWorld Travel

Wakefield Trinity shop - The Ridings

Bier Huis

Feathers

Marmalade on the Square

Mr and Mrs C’s

Entrepreneur, sponsored by Leeds Beckett University

Katie Hunter Safety Solutions

Matthew Burton- Qubana , Robatary

Adeem Younis - Penny Appeal

Dave Owens- Nightingale Drinks/ Black Mountain Spirits

International business of the year, sponsored by HSBC

m2r Education

Production Park

Penny Appeal

New Business, sponsored by Haribo

Hoopapp

Rickshaw Revival

Wakefield Bid LTD

Heritage Health Care

Long Division Festival

Restaurant of the year

Qubana

Create Cafe

Debenhams Restaurant

The Hepworth Cafe

TeT Restaurant

Estabulo

SMB of the year

Coolsign LTD

Room 97

Stada Video

MINT

Hunter Safety Solutions

B38 Group

6B Digital

Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd has also sponsored the awards as well as table sponsor Bondholders.