Shortlist announced for this year’s Wakefield Business Awards

The shortlist has been announced for this year’s Wakefield Business Awards and it’s just weeks until we celebrate the best of our city’s entrepreneurs are.
The judges have made their decisions and we now look forward to the awards night on Thursday, June 21 at Unity Works.
The Lifetime Achievement and People’s Choice awards will be announced on the night.
For tickets visit www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/businessawards or contact Karen Cross on 01132 388201 or karen.cross@jpress.co.uk
And to take advantage of one of our attractive sponsorship packages contact Tracey Ball on Tracey.ball@ypn.co.uk on 07803 506167 Melody Lowe on 07803 506481 or melody.lowe@jpress.co.uk
Bar of the year, sponsored by Wakefield BID
Hideout bar and Cocktail lounge
Elliots
Kindred Spirit
Warehouse 23
Establishment
Fanny and Bacardi
Business of the Year, sponsored by Wakefield Council
Singlemuslims.com
Production Park
NCG Networks
Kayfast Ltd
SFB Group
Customer Service, sponsored by Trinity Walk
The Ridings
Qubana
Lush
Bram Racing
Nomination Wakefield
Business Person of the year, sponsored by ENGIE
Lee Appleton, the Ridings Shopping Centre
Adrian Brooks , Production Park
Adeem Younis, Penny Appeal
Elizabeth Murphy - Wakefield BID
Richard Hobbs- OE Electrics Ltd
Sarah Godfrey -West Riding Recruitment
Employee
John Hufton - Wakefield Council
Charlotte Watson -m2r educational
Jessica Hardwick - Heart Medical
Pauline Basa - West Riding Recruitment
Independent Retailer
OneWorld Travel
Wakefield Trinity shop - The Ridings
Bier Huis
Feathers
Marmalade on the Square
Mr and Mrs C’s
Entrepreneur, sponsored by Leeds Beckett University
Katie Hunter Safety Solutions
Matthew Burton- Qubana , Robatary
Adeem Younis - Penny Appeal
Dave Owens- Nightingale Drinks/ Black Mountain Spirits
International business of the year, sponsored by HSBC
m2r Education
Production Park
Penny Appeal
New Business, sponsored by Haribo
Hoopapp
Rickshaw Revival
Wakefield Bid LTD
Heritage Health Care
Long Division Festival
Restaurant of the year
Qubana
Create Cafe
Debenhams Restaurant
The Hepworth Cafe
TeT Restaurant
Estabulo
SMB of the year
Coolsign LTD
Room 97
Stada Video
MINT
Hunter Safety Solutions
B38 Group
6B Digital
Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd has also sponsored the awards as well as table sponsor Bondholders.