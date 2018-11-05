Showtime at Showcase Cinemas as 30-year-olds go free

To celebrate turning 30 years old this year, Showcase Cinemas is giving anyone born in 1988 free tickets to its cinemas across this weekend (November 10/11.)

Showcase opened its first site in Nottingham in 1988 and 30 years on boasts 21 cinemas across the UK.

nd now, those born in the same year as cult classics such as Rain Main, Big and Beetlejuice will be able to watch a film for free – including recent release Bohemian Rhapsody plus many more – across this weekend.

To redeem, people born in 1988 need to simply turn up with a valid original passport or UK Driver’s Licence clearly showing their date of birth and present it at their local Showcase box office before the film of their choice.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “Turning 30 years old is a fantastic milestone for the Showcase brand and testament to the hard-work of our team.

“Since we opened the doors to our Nottingham site in 1988, we’ve grown in to 21 locations and led the market with the launch of the Cinema de Lux concept, and have further plans to grow the estate.“We wanted to do something special to celebrate our 30th birthday and what better way to do that than by giving something back to those who arrived the same year we did!

“As we enter our fourth decade, we’re as excited as ever to bring our guests the newest blockbusters, Event Cinema screenings and timeless classics.”

To round off the momentous year, you can also catch a Flashback screening of the 1988 classic, Die Hard, showing on Friday, December 7 and Monday, December 10.