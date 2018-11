More than 500 Father Christmas lookalikes are wanted for this year’s Santa Dash in Wakefield.

Organised by Wakefield Hospice, last year around 300 wore their red outfits and raced around Trinity Walk.

More are wanted for this year’s event on December 2 with a collective fundraising target of over £10,000.

To register log onto www.wakefieldhospice.org/events/Santa-Dash.