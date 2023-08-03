News you can trust since 1852
Signed Paul Gascoigne football shirt up for grabs at family fun day

A Sunday League club is holding a charity fun day for the whole family to enjoy in aid of three West Yorkshire charities.
By Shawna Healey
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Kirkland FC will hold the annual event at The Kirklands Hotel pub in Outwood, on Sunday, August 27.

The fundraiser will kick off with a friendly tournament between local sides followed by a day jam-packed with family entertainment including singers, stalls, a raffle, and face painting for the kids.

There will also be a raffle where people are in with a chance of winning a signed Paul Gascoigne football shirt, rugby league grand final tickets, an overnight hotel stay, £75 cash, and a whole lot more.

The Kirklands FC charity event is set to be held at The Kirklands Hotel.
All the money raised will be split between Wakefield Hospice, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, and the Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

There will also be a bouncy castle, an ice cream van and a BBQ for people to enjoy.

Keely Anne Handlovics, a mortgage advisor and one of the organisers of the event, said: “We’ve got all the usual stalls and entertainment for the children, as well as five live bands which are set to play.

“This year, we will be raising funds for Wakefield Hospice, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, which is based in Huddersfield, and the Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group. My little boy uses two of these charities, so they are very special to my heart.

"It is going to be another fantastic day out so we encourage everyone to come down and get involved.”