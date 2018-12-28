Slade cancel Wakefield gig after Don Powell admitted to hospital

Rock band Slade have cancelled their Wakefield performance after a band member was admitted to hospital.

The band were due to perform at Warehouse 23 today, Friday December 28, but were forced to cancel the gig after drummer Don Powell was admitted to hospital last night.

In a statement, the band said: "Don Powell was admitted to hospital last night with suspected snapped tendons, Don will have surgery today and further details will be released in due course."

Slade have also cancelled their gig at Concorde 2, Brighton, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow evening.

Get Well wishes can be emailed to info@halcarterorg.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for more information as it becomes available.