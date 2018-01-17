Slushy conditions sparked rush hour problems

A flurry of snow at rush hour caused misery for thousands of commuters around Wakefield last night.

Roads became blocked with traffic as vehicles struggled for grip.

A bus even blocked Ouchthorpe Lane at around 5.30pm and as a result, motorists were forced to turn around and join long queues around Pinderfields Hospital.

Council gritters were out in force to help keep the roads clear, helped by later rain which managed to clear much of the slush.

No more snow is forecast for today and tomorrow, however, early indications suggest there could be more flurries on Friday as temperatures hover above freezing.