Snow day at Belle Vue evokes 1979 memories

This week’s nostalgia has been prompted by last weekend’s Belle Vue blizzard which forced the abandonment of Wakefield Trinity’s game with Widnes.

Before last Saturday night’s game chairman Michael Carter was seen clearing snow off the pitch. Rewind almost 40 years to March 20, 1979 and it was an almost identical wintry scene. Staff toiled to get the ground fit to play. Our files are silent as to whether the game went ahead but later that year Widnes beat Trinity in the Challenge Cup Final 12-3 in front of a crowd of 94,218.

March 20 1979: Trinity pitch being cleared of snow.