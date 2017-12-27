Space-related words to top newborn-baby names in 2018

Names stemming from outer space are set to top the new-born babies list for 2018, it is being predicted.

More youngsters are set to be given names like Lunar, Nova or Orion than traditional choices.

The space-age titles will top the list thanks to British astronaut Tim Peake’s recent orbit heroics, with more than 51 per cent of expectant parents having one or more related names on their shortlist.

Gender cross-over names are also popular at the moment, as are badboy names such as Reggie or Ronnie.

Meanwhile, double-barrel names such as Lacey-May are avoided, along with youngsters being named after sports teams.

The research has been done by parenting site ChanneMum.com

TOP 8 NAME TRENDS FOR 2018

1. Space names, e.g. Luna, Stella, Nova, Orion - 51%

2. Gender Crossover names, e.g. Teddy, Robin and Noel for girls, Carol and Aubrey for boys - 37%

3. ‘Bad’ boys & girls name e.g. Harley, Quinn, Ronnie, Reggie, Kato - 31%

4. Bird names, e.g. Wren, Phoenix, Paloma, Birdie - 28%

5. Virtuous names, e.g. Saint, Hope, Faith - 26%

6. Botanical Names taking over from flower names, e.g. Ferne, Bay, Basil, Sage 24%

7. Names meaning Wealthy or Money, e.g. Ottilie, Elodie, Rafferty, Cash - 12%

8. Shakespearean names, e.g. Hero, Balthazar, Ophelia, Juno - 11%

Most disliked name trends:

Double-barrelled names (e.g. Lacey-May, Tyler-Joe) - 51%

Children names after sports teams - 40%

Unusual spellings - 40%

Families using the same first letter for all their children (e.g. Kim, Khloe) - 28%

Surnames as first names - 27%

Children named after music stars - 22%

Children names after films - 20%

Giving a child more than two names before the surname - 14%

Tough names - 14%

Names predicted to begin to fall OUT of fashion over the next three to five years:

Donald (Trump effect)

Maisy

Kia

Olivia and Oliver (for being too popular)

Alfie

Amelia

Isla

Jack

Arlo

Lily