News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Here are nine stunning photos taken of Newmillerdam by Marta Brown.Here are nine stunning photos taken of Newmillerdam by Marta Brown.
Here are nine stunning photos taken of Newmillerdam by Marta Brown.

Spectacular scenery: Nine incredible photos showcasing Newmillerdam's beautiful winter landscapes

Here are nine photos showcasing the beautiful winter landscapes of Wakefield’s Newmillerdam Country Park.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th Dec 2022, 14:00 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:42 GMT

The incredible West Yorkshire nature reserve is home to a vast central lake surrounded by surfaced paths and coniferous woodland.

Once called Thurstonhaugh, an old Norse name, the area became known as New Mylle on Dam when a new corn mill was built around 1285.

During the colder months the park has become a place of beauty with frost dusting the plants and the frozen lake reflecting the light.

Friends of Newmillerdam Country Park and Wakefield Tree Wardens help Countryside Officers in maintaining the park, with their recent activities including the construction of a new boardwalk and the installation of way-marked trails.

The park is open all year round, with the site’s car park open 8am to 6pm Monday to Sunday.

Explore nine photos of the picturesque park, taken last year by Express reader Marta Brown.

Newmillerdam Country Park, Wakefield looked beautiful as the sun rose over its icy lake.

1. An incredibly ice day

Newmillerdam Country Park, Wakefield looked beautiful as the sun rose over its icy lake. Photo: Marta Brown

Photo Sales
Once called Thurstonhaugh, an old Norse name, the area became known as New Mylle on Dam when a new corn-mill was built around 1285.

2. Historical hotspot

Once called Thurstonhaugh, an old Norse name, the area became known as New Mylle on Dam when a new corn-mill was built around 1285. Photo: Marta Brown

Photo Sales
The park is designated as a local nature reserve, now managed for the sole benefit of wildlife and people.

3. Freeze the day

The park is designated as a local nature reserve, now managed for the sole benefit of wildlife and people. Photo: Marta Brown

Photo Sales
Cold temperatures meant the forest was lined with frost.

4. Paradise Frost

Cold temperatures meant the forest was lined with frost. Photo: Marta Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldWest Yorkshire