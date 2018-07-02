SPEED CAMERAS: Latest hot spot locations

Mobile speed camera locations in and around Wakefield.
Speed cameras will be at the following locations across the Wakefield district this week:

A6186: Asdale Road, Durkar Between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

A642: Northfield Lane, Horbury Between Cluntergate & M1.

A638: Ossett By Pass Between Warneford Avenue & M1.

A638: Ossett By Pass Between Owl Lane & Warneford Avenue.

A645: Pontefract Road, Featherstone Between Station Lane & Houndhill Lane.

B6475: Thornes Road, Wakefield Between Denby Dale Road to Gill Sike Road.

A645: Wakefield Road, Featherstone Between Common Side Lane & Station Lane.

B6273: Wakefield Road, Kinsley Between Holgate Terrace & Hoyle Mill Road.