Speed limit confusion for Wakefield’s relief road

Calls are being made for more signs on Wakefield’s new relief road after claims that motorists do not know the correct speed limits.

The £33m Wakefield Eastern Relief Road (WERR) opened in April last year, providing a much-needed by pass around the city centre.

The speed limit is 30mph, but there are only signs at either end of the 5.5km stretch, which is leaving some drivers confused.

The issue has been flagged up to police, who have been conducting speed checks and say it will continue.

In one day 10 motorists were warned for excessive speed.

Donna Howden, who lives off the new road, took to Facebook and said: “I often see people going at speed on there but there are no signs anywhere along the road.

“If you’re coming onto the road from Doncaster Road, the speed limit is set at 40 before you turn off, so how are people going to know to slow down to 30 if there are no signs to tell them?”

But Wakefield Council has defended the lack of signage, claiming drivers should be aware of speed limits.

Neil Rodgers, service director for planning, transportation and highways at Wakefield Council, said: “The Wakefield Eastern Relief Road has a 30mph speed limit in place, with signs showing this information at the start and end of the limit.

“The Highway Code clearly states that in areas of street lighting, other than on motorways, a 30mph limit applies unless another limit is specifically signed and drivers should always be aware of this.”