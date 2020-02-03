Speedibake promise to 'prioritise employees' in first statement following Wakefield fire

Speedibake have thanked the emergency services for their support in their first statement since a devastating fire.

The Speedibake factory, on Colinsway, Wakefield, was severely damaged in a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which was attended by more than 140 firefighters and saw large areas of the city closed to the public.

According to their website, Speedibake's Wakefield site specialises in "delicious doughnuts, custard tarts, mince pies, unbaked tart cases, sandwich baguettes and stone baked speciality breads". The company also have a bakery in Bradford.

In their first statement since the blaze, the company have thanked the emergency services for their "tireless" support and said that they would prioritise their employees in the coming weeks.

Wakefield's MP, Imran Ahmad-Khan, said that he had been in touch with Associated British Foods, who own Speedibake, to "help ensure the recovery process is as swift as possible."

Speedibake have thanked the emergency services for their support in their first statement since a devastating fire. Photo: Andrew Parkinson

The full Speedibake statement reads: “We are extremely grateful for ongoing work and tireless support of the emergency services, who have been responding to the fire at our facility in Colinsway, Wakefield.

"We continue to work with them as they remain on site, and can confirm the building was evacuated swiftly in line with our procedures and there were no injuries reported to any of our employees.

"We’re sorry for the concern or inconvenience this incident has caused – and would like to pass on our thanks to individuals and organisations in the community who offered support to those impacted. Our priorities remain to work with the fire service as they undertake a full investigation and to support our employees.”

It is understood that Speedibake employees have been invited to a meeting this afternoon, where further details will be discussed.