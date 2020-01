A Wakefield charity is looking for volunteers to spend the night down a pit with Harry Gration to help people in fuel poverty.

The Community Foundation Wakefield District fundraiser will be held at the National Coal Mining Museum on February 5.

To book a place email jon.ingham@wakefieldcf.org.uk or call 07933 544 077.

Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jon-ingham2.

This year’s winter fuel appeal has already raised £16,411.