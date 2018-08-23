St Wilfrid’s celebrate “excellent” GCSE results

St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School and Sixth Form College are celebrating another set of impressive GCSE results.

This year’s results show that 66 percent of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths.

Nine students achieved five or more GCSEs at grade 8 or 9, and 21 pupils earned five or more grade 7 or higher results.

Helen Gilroy, the school’s headteacher, said, “We are very pleased with the performance of all of our students.

“These results are very pleasing, especially in the light of the more challenging performance measures.

“Students, and their families, can be proud of their achievement.

“I am grateful to all the staff for their hard work in supporting students to achieve these excellent results.”