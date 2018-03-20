Staff show support with odd socks

Staff and volunteers at the Prince of Wales Hospice have been wearing brightly-coloured odd socks to show their support for Lymphoedema Awareness Week.

The hospice also used the ‘Sock it to Lymphoedema’ event, on Wednesday, March 7, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its lymphoedema service, which runs three clinics: one at the hospice on Halfpenny Lane; one at Wakefield Hospice; and one at the Rosewood Centre at Dewsbury and District Hospital. The anniversary fell during Lymphoedema Awareness Week which ran from March 4-10.

The odd-sock day is organised by the Lymphoedema Support Network to help people who suffer from the condition. Many patients have to wear compression garments to help with swelling, particularly in the arms and legs - often making it look like they are wearing odd socks.

One patient said: “I was finding it impossible to do everyday things and it was very painful. Luckily I was referred to the hospice’s Lymphoedema Clinic. My regular visits have given me my life back.” Visit www.pwh.org.uk/lymphoedema.