Stepback! sales to help charity

stars such as B*Witched S Club and Fatman Scoop will be helping to raise money for a Yeadon epilepsy charity when they perform in Leeds next year.

Organisers of the Stepback! 90s vs 00s Concert – which is coming to First Direct Arena on Saturday, November 30, 2019 – are now donating £5 to Epilepsy Action for every ticket that is sold for the concert up until New Year’s Day.

The Yeadon charity provides nationwide support and expert advice, raises awareness and fights for a better deal for people with epilepsy.

The concert will also star Blazin’ Squad, 5ive, 911, East 17, Big Brovaz and Booty Luv, with more acts to be announced. Concert-goers will be able to enjoy an evening of non-stop party classics from the 90s and 00s.

James Penny, from the team behind the Concert, said: “We’re really looking forward to visiting Leeds next year, and as it is the festive season we wanted to do something generous for the local area, which is how we came up with this idea.

“We know that Epilepsy Action is a cause that is close to many people’s hearts, and hopefully this initiative will be able to raise a substantial amount of money for them and get 2019 off to a positive start.

“Those thinking of buying a ticket for the Stepback! 90s vs 00s Concert as a Christmas present for their loved one won’t just be putting a smile on their faces, they’ll also be helping to make a difference to other people’s lives too.”

Early bird tickets priced at £39 plus booking fee are still available. General admission tickets are £45 plus booking fee.

Visit www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk to book.