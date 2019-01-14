Stick to your keep fit resolutions with Wakefield bike rides

People who are trying to get fit or lose weight this new year can stay motivated with Wakefield District Cycle Forum’s programme of free guided cycle rides.

The forum offers a range of rides aimed at those new to cycling, wanting to start cycling or needing greater confidence when cycling. Most include a refreshment stop on the ride.

Over the next fortnight the following rides are on offer:

* Saturday, January 19, 10am, Anglers Country Park. This is a steady ride for more confident cyclists. It covers up to 20 miles and lasts three hours.

* Sunday, January 20, 10am, Nostell Priory. This ride is at an easy going pace and is suitable for beginners, families and those wanting to build their confidence. It lasts up to three hours and covers up to 10 miles.

* Also on Sunday, January 20, there will be a DIY Bike Maintenance session at Anglers Country Park from 11am to 1pm. Forum

members will be around to help you keep your bike in good condition.

* Tuesday, January 22, 10am, Nostell Priory. This is an easy ride suitable for beginners, families and those wanting to build their confidence. It lasts up to three hours and covers up to 10 miles.

* Saturday, January 26, 10am Queens Mill in Castleford. This steady ride is for more confident cyclists. It covers up to 20 miles and lasts three hours.

* Sunday, January 27, 10am, Nostell Priory. As above, this ride is for those more confident cyclists. It covers up to 20 miles and lasts three hours.

If you don’t have a bike of your own you can borrow one free of charge by emailing info@cycling-wakefield.org.uk in advance.

For more details about the forum, including the future programme, bike maintenance sessions and workdays visit www.cycling-wakefield.org.uk