Storm Diana expected to bring wet and windy conditions to Wakefield

Storm Diana will bring wet and windy conditions to West Yorkshire this week.

Heavy rains and gales are expected across the UK as Storm Diana sweeps in from the Atlantic tomorrow.

Storm Diana is expected to bring rain and heavy winds to the UK this week.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for wind and rain across the west and northeast of the UK on Wednesday afternoon.

The Met Office has warned that there is a small chance of delays to public transport and a small chance that some bridges and exposed roads could close as high winds sweep the UK on Thursday.

What does that mean for you?

The yellow weather warning covers much of West Yorkshire, including Keighley.

Although the warning does not extend to Wakefield, the adverse effects of Storm Diana are expected to be felt across the district.

Wednesday is likely to be a cloudy day, and though temperatures could reach a high of 13 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon, the Met Office warns that rain is likely.

As evening arrives, Storm Diana is expected to bring wind speeds of up to 17mph as the day's heavy rain gradually eases.

On Thursday, heavy rain and a strong breeze in the early hours is expected to give way to mild temperatures in the afternoon, and a clear, cool night is predicted.