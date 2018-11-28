Storm Diana: Met Office issue yellow weather warning as 'very strong winds' could hit

Experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for parts of West Yorkshire as Storm Diana prepares to sweep in from the Atlantic.

The 'be aware' warning is in place for some parts of the region for this Thursday, with people warned of a chance of 'very strong and disruptive winds'.



The warning is in place between 3am and 3pm tomorrow (Thursday, November 29) and covers parts of West Yorkshire.

Wakefield weather forecast:

Tonight:

Evening rain will fade, with a largely dry night with clear spells following. Winds also gradually easing, but staying breezy. Thicker cloud and outbreaks of rain spreading north around dawn. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Thursday:

Rain, perhaps heavy and persistent at times during the morning and perhaps windy for a time, mainly in the east. Some afternoon brighter spells follow, but also heavy blustery showers. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Sunny spells, occasional heavy showers and gusty winds Friday. These easing overnight, with patchy frost. Mostly dry Saturday, although cloud thickening with rain possible later. Further rain likely Sunday.