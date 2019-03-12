Storm Gareth to bring strong winds and travel disruption to Wakefield

Strong winds, delays to bus and train journeys and loss of power are expected after a yellow weather warning was issued for England and Wales.

The weather warning, which is in place from midday today until 3pm tomorrow, was issued by the Met Office ahead of Storm Gareth's arrival later today (Tuesday).

The area of deep low pressure is expected to bring gusts of up to 80mph in some areas, and will lead to "unsettled" weather for the remainder of the week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “The strong north-westerly winds will also affect southwest Scotland late on Tuesday, spreading across much of England and Wales through Wednesday.

"Gusts of 50-55 mph are likely inland and up to 65 mph along western coasts. Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon.”

What will the weather be like in Wakefield?

As Storm Gareth arrives in Wakefield, and across Yorkshire, heavy rain and cool temperatures are expected, with a high of 10°C.

The Met Office warned to expect a chilly and breezy afternoon, with sunny spells, giving way to a "very windy and cold" night, with a maximum temperature of 2°C.

Tomorrow is expected to be largely dry, though winds of up to 25mph are expected, with temperatures of up to 11 °C.

Later in the week, a windy and rainy Thursday is expected to give way to a drier and brighter Friday afternoon, followed by a cloudy Saturday with occasional rain.