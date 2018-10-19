`

Strike action: how will weekend’s train strike affect you?

  • Nine trains will run on the Knottingley to Leeds service, which passes through Pontefract Monkton, Glasshoughton, Castleford and Woodlesford stations, between 10.15am and 7.15pm.
  • An additional service from Castleford to Leeds will depart at 8.30am.
  • Nine services will run from Leeds to Knottingley between 7.58am and 5.58pm.
  • Certain services will call only at Leeds, Woodlesford and Castleford.
  • Just 19 services will run on the Sheffield to Leeds line, which passes through Wakefield Kirkgate and Normanton, departing from Sheffield between 6.30am and 5.45pm.
  • Similarly, 19 services will run from Leeds to Sheffield between 7.38am and 6.03pm.
  • No services are scheduled to run on the Sheffield to Doncaster line, which runs through Wakefield Westgate.

Trains through Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract and Normanton are expected to be disrupted due to strike action tomorrow.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will mark the ninth consecutive Saturday of strike action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers.

The strike action is expected to impact heavily on train services across West Yorkshire, with only around 30 percent of services expected to run.

In a statement on their website, Northern said: “Please note, we expect that the trains we do operate will be extremely busy, journeys may take longer than normal and connections to other services may not be available.

“Customers should consider whether their journey is necessary and recheck services before travelling.”

Similar strike action is expected on Saturday, October 27, Saturday, November 3 and Saturday, November 10.

According to Northern’s website, the following services will run tomorrow (Saturday):