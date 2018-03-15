Students want to save lives

Roving reporters from Horbury Academy are hoping to help save lives with their latest news feature.

A team of four BBC School Reporters decided to investigate the issue of road safety on the school run, after it emerged that almost a classroom full of children are killed every week on the UK’s roads.

Christian Conolly, Harvey Walker, Jemima Murray and Max Drew interviewed a representative from road safety charity Brake for their video, as well as a teenage road traffic accident victim, who was hit by a car on the way to school.

Max 12, said: “We were shocked to discover that most accidents involving children happen during the school run, and wanted to do something about it. Frighteningly, as we were gathering footage for our report, two students from our local area were involved in terrifying road traffic incidents. They both suffered injuries but, luckily, they will be okay. It made clear that there was a real need for this subject to be in the spotlight.”

The video report - which includes a heartfelt interview with assistant headteacher Sam Gibbs - is the group’s second feature for the BBC School Report scheme. It gives 11-18-year-olds the chance to make news and features, which are linked to the BBC’s interactive map so that it can be viewed by audiences across the globe.

David Nichols, community engagement manager for Brake, said: “We know only too well the heartache and suffering caused by needless crashes, many of which involve children, which is why it’s imperative that young people like Horbury Academy’s school reporters raise awareness about road safety.”