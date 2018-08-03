Summer day and night city as rainbow flags fly for Pride

An Abba tribute act have been named as headliners at this year’s Wakefield Pride.

The event will be held Sunday, August 12 in the city centre with the tribute act Revival taking to the main stage on Sun Lane.

The celebration, now in its 13th year, will feature a range acts and speakers, as well as food and drink stalls, and a variety of other fun and games throughout the day.

Other performers will include the Foxwood Steel band, tap dancer Esmee, singer Mollie Capewell-Middleton and opening act the Rising Stars dance team.

Punk, ska and new wave band Retrospectre will take to the stage, as well as Nottingham-based soul singer Jackie Marie, comedy drag duo The Dreamgirls and Pink tribute act Miss Understood.

Wakefield LGBT Pride director Joanne King said: “It’s is not about venues, it’s not about making profit for business’, it’s about celebrating our fabulous LGBT community out and proud in Wakefield.

“Join us for Wakefield’s largest free street party as hundreds of people of all genders, sexualities, races, nationalities, backgrounds and faiths come together on Sun Lane and Lower Warrengate for this mass celebration of diversity.”

Last year’s event marked half a century since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in Britain. Until the law was changed in 1967, being gay was enough to land a person behind bars, and despite a change of attitudes still decades away, the change became a watershed moment for a more liberal Britain.

The event will begin at noon.