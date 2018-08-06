Summer sun shows true beauty of Wakefield

Local photographer Erica Dyson has been out and about making the most of the summer weather we have been enjoying across the district.

The top picture shows the boathouse and lake at Newmillerdam, while the middle picture shows the sky above Altofts. The floral picture was taken at National Trust Nostell.

Have you taken any pictures you would like to share with readers? Send them in Jpeg format, together with a caption about where it was taken and who took it, to editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk.