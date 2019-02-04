Supermarket and family pub plans for new Wakefield housing estates

A supermarket, family pub, children's nursery and a gym could be built on a new Wakefield housing estate, if plans are approved.

Home-builder Berkeley DeVeer’s commercial arm, DeVeer Estates, has submitted plans for a major new district centre at City Fields.

The 110,000 sq ft centre will occupy around seven acres and could deliver new retail, leisure, health and community facilities to serve the new communities being built on the site.

When complete, City Fields will provide over 2,500 homes, a new primary school, parkland and other public realm, connected via the new Wakefield East Relief Road, now known as Neil Fox Way.

New homes surrounding the site are now under construction by a number of national housebuilders.

Dan Newett, the managing director at Berkeley DeVeer, said: “We have worked closely with Wakefield Council and the local community to create a scheme that will provide a complete range of facilities for residents of the City Fields area.

"City Fields District Centre will support this growing community as well as residents who already live in this part of Wakefield.

“We have already seen significant interest from potential occupiers with a number of units now under offer – showing the confidence that there is in this new area of the city."

Paul Fox, director of Fox Lloyd Jones, the Leeds-based property advisory business acting as agents on the scheme, said: “The team has worked hard to design and evolve a high-quality scheme with a mix of uses befitting of such a sizeable new community.

"We have sought to make this scheme the ‘beating heart’ of City Fields and it will offer a lively mix of uses and facilities to unite the community and act as a new hub for socialising and convenience retail.

A decision on the planning application is anticipated in the spring.