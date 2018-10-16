Supermarket delivery worker loses licence after drink-drive crash

A supermarket delivery worker who says he has always been anti drink-driving says he will lose his job after being caught more than twice the legal limit.

Krzysztof Czulak, of Canal Lane, Wakefield, crashed his BMW on the slip road onto the M1 at Lofthouse shortly before 11pm on September 27.

His car had collided with the kerb and badly damaged his wheel. He was not working at the time.

Prosecutor at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, Richard Ogden, said that when the police arrived at the scene they said he was clearly intoxicated and asked him to give breath test.

He blew 88 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The 39-year-old appeared in court and admitted a charge of drink driving.

He said had been drinking vodka and had got into an argument with his wife.

Representing himself in court, he said: “I do not remember the accident. I have always been against drink driving, even after half a beer.

“I was sitting on the couch and the next thing I remember is that I was in a police cell.

“I regret it, I’m the only person with a licence in my household and we are all paying for this.”

He told the magistrates that he was on a disciplinary from Asda, where he worked as a delivery man, because of the court action and that he was certain to lose his job as a result.

The magistrates banned him from the road for 22 months, but gave him the option of a drink awareness course which could help reduce his ban on completion.

He was also made to pay £235 in fines and costs.