Supermarkets support Castleford food bank to help those in need

A food bank in Castleford was given a helping hand to start the new year.

The Link at Smawthorne received donations of food from supermarket chain Aldi, as part of a national scheme to prevent food going to waste over Christmas.

Aldi offered leftover fresh produce, still within its sell by date, to charities for free.

Volunteers from The Link collected and stored the food to help people in need in the community.

A spokesman for the food bank said: “It was tremendous the amount of food we got.

“It meant that we were able to give some of it out during Christmas and the New Year period and still have enough to start 2018.

“The Aldi initiative was spotted on Facebook - we simply followed their instructions on how to apply for the food.

“We are also fortunate to have such good supporters elsewhere.

“Asda has had a trolley by the checkouts for us throughout the year, Castleford Tigers were very helpful in the run up to Christmas, as were Tesco.

“As a result of their support, along with help from our regular public supporters, we were able to give out 56 Christmas hampers to families in need.

“We never cease to be amazed at the help we get.

“The Aldi offer was a great way to end 2017 and start 2018, knowing that we will be able to continue to help others in need, during this time of austerity.”

The independent food bank is led by Smawthorne Community Church on Beancroft Road.