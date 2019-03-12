Swan 'recovering well' after being shot with air rifle in Castleford

A swan who was shot with an air rifle in Castleford is "responding well" to treatment, a swan sanctuary has said.

The swan was taken to Yorkshire Swan Rescue on Wednesday, March 6, after it was found to be showing signs of ill health close to Foot Bridge, on Lock Lane, Castleford.

On further inspection, the swan sanctuary said, an air rifle pellet was found lodged in the neck of the bird.

Wildlife Officers from West Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident.

Dan Sidley, founder of the wildlife charity, said: “This is an appealing act of deliberate animal cruelty. We can be certain this animal suffered as a result of its terrible injuries.

“It’s difficult for us to comprehend why anyone would wish harm to these most magnificent of birds”.

Despite it’s injuries, the bird is said to be recovering in the care of the animal charity based at Barlow, North Yorkshire.

Mr Sidley said: “The bird is responding very well to treatment, and we expect him to make a full recovery and an eventual return back to his rightful place in the wild in the coming weeks."

It is illegal under the Wildlife and Countryside Act to deliberately harm a swan. Anyone with any information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 13190019994.

Volunteers from Yorkshire Swan Rescue are on call 24 hours a day to respond to injured wildlife, by contacting 07763424892 or by visiting www.ysrh.org.uk.