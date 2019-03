Here's something to take you back to Castleford almost 30 years ago.

Asda and Co-op supermarkets, two nightclubs, several pubs, the Dunsford & Wesley clothing factory and Mk2 Ford Escorts are among Castleford landmarks which have disappeared since this improvised dashcam footage was made in April 1990.

The tour of the town centre and out to Four Lane Ends shows how much has changed in just less than 30 years.

What other names and places can you spot that are no longer there?