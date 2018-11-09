‘Take two minutes to help us save lives’

Residents are campaigning for cash to have lifesaving defibrillators installed in Airedale.

Airedale and Ferry Fryston Neighbourhood Management Board have applied for a £6,000 grant from the Aviva Community Fund, which awards cash to charities and local projects.

But to have the scheme approved the board needs your votes.

Board member Alex Kear said: “It’s always terrible when these things happen but having a defibrillator installed could be the difference between life and death.

“On paper £2,000 looks like a lot of money but you can’t put a figure on human life. If it saves one person in its lifespan then it is money well spent.”

The money would be used to purchase and install three defibrillators and accompanying CCTV systems to protect the equipment. Mr Kear said the only defibrillators currently available in the area were installed in schools, doctors surgeries and other places that are not accessible 24-hours a day.

The three planned defibrillators, if approved, would be located in places accessible to the public.

Mr Kear said suggested spots were Airedale Methodist Church on Elizabeth Drive, and Airedale Post Office.

A location for the third is yet to be decided but it is hoped that the three would be sufficient to cover the entire Airedale and Ferry Fryston area.

Mr Kear said risk of heart disease was higher in Airedale than in many other areas and the need for publicly accessible defibrillators should be a top priority.

He said: “There is very brief registration process to vote but really all it take is two minutes of someone’s time to help save lives.”

A link to the voting page is available on the Airedale and Ferry Fryston Neighbourhood Management Board’s Facebook page.

The Aviva Community Fund awards grants of up to £25,000 for projects.