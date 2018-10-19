Tamagotchi sold for £175 on eBay – could your old toys be worth a fortune?

Once a prized possession and the envy of the school playground, your childhood toys are now likely consigned to the dustbin or gathering dust in the attic.

If you couldn’t bring yourself to chuck your Tamagotchi, Furby or Pokemon cards away you may be in luck.

According to recent sold Ebay listings, these once widely available playthings could now be worth hundreds of pounds.

Here’s how much your old toys could now be worth.

Tamagotchi, £175

Released in the UK over 20 years ago – yes 20 – these handheld digital pets were one of the biggest toy fads of the 1990s. Though the craze has long died out, the Japanese toys sell on a regular basis for over £100. A used 8-in-1 version of the virtual pet cold for £175 in September. In the same month a ‘Tamagotchi Deviltchi Devilgotchi’ sold for $299.99, approximately £229.

Sylvanian Families - £158

Sylvanian figurines can be sold for a surprising amount. These collectable animal figurines came to prominence in the 1980s and remain popular to this day. Doll house-like residences for the pocket-sized creatures can sell for well over £100. This month (October 2019) a used version of the ‘mini-shop’ from 2001 sold for £227. Bundles of the characters along with accessories also regularly get picked up for north of £100. Thunderbirds Tracy Island - £114

Kids of a certain age and era once ploughed hours of playtime into playing with this Thunderbirds toy set. Released in 1993 original versions of the set, accompanied with matching vehicles and characters can fetch over £100 – one recent listing picked up £114.

Furby - £420

Fluffy, cuddly and slightly terrifying, Furbies took over school playgrounds at the turn of the century. Their popularity has endured, as proven by the re-release of the chatty cuddly toy in 2013. Typically original Furbies sell for between £10 and £25 – some are worth quite a bit more though. A 2005 edition of the toy sold for £420 earlier this year, while boxed versions of the original Furby can often sell for up to £150.

Beyblade - £110

Essentially a glorified, plastic spinning top, Beyblades were the must own toy in the early noughties, despite a questionable accompanying catchphrase (“Let it rip!”). Original versions of the toy still sell for a pretty penny, with one “super rare Takara” Beyblade selling for £110 in September.

Gameboy - £190

An original Gameboy recently sold for £190. Nintendo changed the landscape of the gaming industry when they released the handheld Gameboy. An original boxed version of the console sold for £190 in recent weeks.

Pokemon cards - £122

The source of thousands of classroom arguments, Pokemon Cards were near universally owned by nineties and noughties kids. The success of Pokemon Go shows that appeal for the Japanese TV show still endures and prices on Ebay suggest that some are willing to part with a sizable chunk of money for original cards. An original base set of the cards recently sold for £180, while a “Secret Shining Charizard” was picked up for £122 earlier this month.