Team rallies for injured keeper

A football team is rallying to raise cash for their goalkeeper after he suffered a serious knee injury during a match that could put his livelihood at stake.

Frickley Athletic’s number one, Sebastian Malkowski, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a recent match which has not only sidelined him from playing, but also from working.

Frickley's Sebastian Malkowski

The 30-year-old has a day job as a courier but faces months of intense rehabilitation.

He is currently wearing a specialist knee stabiliser, using crutches to move around and is waiting for surgery.

Frickley’s goalkeeping coach, Jon Hood, has set up an online fundraising page to help the Polish-born player, who is married with three young children. An initial target of £1,500 has now been smashed with more than 43 people pledging cash.

Jon told the Express: “Having worked with him since he came to the club over three years ago we have a good working relationship and I too do courier work and know how difficult it is with two working knees.

“It’s not a nice injury for anyone to sustain and knew that he would need some help financially, hence the reason for the page.

“Sebastian is a favourite with the supporters of Frickley Athletic and I knew they would have no qualms about helping out to ensure he doesn’t suffer too much hardship financially.

“The supporters club are doing a bucket collection at the next home game as well as other fundraisers. The response so far has been brilliant with supporters asking me how Seb is and what a great idea the page is.”

Seb suffered his injury after simply landing awkwardly when coming to collect a routine cross during the game against Cleethorpes Town. However, he is determined to fight his way back to fitness.

Seb said: “I know what awaits me and what a long and hard road is ahead. In Poland I’ve had similar injuries.

“Together with my wife we ​​were very surprised by the help that began to flow to us from everyone. We are very grateful and happy to receive help from every side.

“It means a lot to us because I can not work normally, thank you all very much.”