Teen fundraiser ‘sick’ after his cycle is stolen

A teenager who recently told of how cycling has helped keep his epilepsy under control is appealing for help after his bike was stolen.

Tom Goodall from Pontefract says he has been left ‘sick to his stomach’ after thieves cut through the security chain of his £500 bike at New College, where he studies.

Thomas Goodall, who says cycling has helped curb his epilepsy.

The 17-year-old became an avid cyclist after being advised by doctors to saddle up to help strengthen the left side of his body left weak by years of daily seizures.

He was riding hundreds of miles every week on his beloved Boardman racing bike, and used it to compete in 100-mile cycling events and raise money for charity, particularly the Epilepsy Society.

Tom, who is studying BTEC business, media and IT, says the loss of the bike will interrupt his training regime.

He said: “I started cycling only four years ago and my life has changed drastically and made my life so much better.

“I feel absolutely sick to my stomach that someone would take away my passion because it was something that makes me free.

“For me, cycling is like a lifetime of adventures and it has so many memories and laughters and blood sweat and tears into. How somebody can just take this away is just revolting.

“To steal this bike is a huge set back for me.

“I was looking to purchase a new racing bike for this year but now that looks like it won’t happen.”

The Boarsman bike was stolen from New College on January 10 and is blue in colour.

Anyone who may have seen it or has information to its whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 13180015794.