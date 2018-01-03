Teenager injured in New Year's Eve collision in Wakefield

A teenager was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on New Year's Eve.

Wakefield District Police is investigating the incident which took place on Healey Road in Ossett, just before 8pm on Sunday, December 31 2017.

They said a car was in collision with a 19-year-old man.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining "slight" head and hand injuries.

The vehicle involved, believed to be a silver Kia car, left the scene.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information is asked to contact PC Nick Wood at Wakefield District Police referencing log number 1429 of December 31, 2017.