REBUILD: 13 Wakefield players, along with head coach Chris Chester, are out of contract at the end of the campaign. Picture: SWpix.com.

The 13 Wakefield Trinity players out of contract at the end of the season

THIRTEEN Wakefield Trinity players will see their current contracts with the club expire at the end of the season.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 12:33 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th June 2021, 12:59 pm

Head coach Chris Chester is also out of contract at the end of the year and with so many players in the final years of their current deals he believes "it's a fantastic opportunity to rebuild the club."

Chester joined the club in March 2016 but does not yet know if he will oversee the rebuild. Below is every Wakefield player out of contract at the end of the season.

1. Max Jowitt

The 24-year-old has spent his entire career at Wakefield, although he has spent time on loan at Dewsbury, Oxford and Newcastle.

Photo: SWpix.com

Buy photo

2. Josh Wood

Wakefield signed the hooker from Salford on a two-year deal in 2019.

Photo: SWpix.com

Buy photo

3. Kyle Wood

The hooker has made over 100 appearances for Wakefield since joining in 2017.

Photo: SWpix.com

Buy photo

4. James Batchelor

The 23-year-old has spent his entire career at Wakefield, barring one loan appearance for Dewsbury Rams.

Photo: SWpix.com

Buy photo
Chris ChesterWakefield TrinityWakefieldChester
Next Page
Page 1 of 4