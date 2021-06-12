The 13 Wakefield Trinity players out of contract at the end of the season
THIRTEEN Wakefield Trinity players will see their current contracts with the club expire at the end of the season.
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 12:33 pm
Updated
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 12:59 pm
Head coach Chris Chester is also out of contract at the end of the year and with so many players in the final years of their current deals he believes "it's a fantastic opportunity to rebuild the club."
Chester joined the club in March 2016 but does not yet know if he will oversee the rebuild. Below is every Wakefield player out of contract at the end of the season.
Page 1 of 4