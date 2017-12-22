The Berrys posed for a family portrait during the great snowstorm of 1906

This was the scene at Wakefield Road, Horbury during the great Christmas snow storm of 1906. Pictured are members of the Berry family among the drifts on Wakefield Road. Their ancestor, Gordon Berry, who now lives in Chicago, said: “My family lived in Smeath House, Horbury in the early 1900s. I am pretty sure that some of the boys in the photo are my father Henry Vernon Berry, his older brother Rex (Reginald), and their father Alfred Edward Berry.”

Please email your nostalgia photographs to editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk.