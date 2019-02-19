The best and worst GP surgeries in Wakefield for making an appointment, according to their patients
Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS in March 2018 about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.
Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Wakefield surgeries ranked from worst to best by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries. Click here to find out more about how the GP ratings work.
1. Outwood Park Medical Centre
Potovens Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2PE - 52.9 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.