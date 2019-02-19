The best and worst GP surgeries in Wakefield for making an appointment, according to their patients

Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS in March 2018 about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.

Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Wakefield surgeries ranked from worst to best by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries. Click here to find out more about how the GP ratings work.

1. Outwood Park Medical Centre Potovens Lane, Outwood, WF1 2PE - 52.9 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

2. New Southgate Surgery Buxton Place, Wakefield, WF1 3JQ - 63.4 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

3. Homestead Medical Centre Homestead Drive, Wakefield, WF2 9PE - 67.9 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

4. Rycroft Primary Care Centre Madeley Road, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2QG - 56.9 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

