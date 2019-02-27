The chug which stopped traffic on the M62 has been adopted at last

The chug who caused huge delays on the M62 is believed to have been adopted by one of the highway officers who found her.

The Chug - a cross between a Chihuahua and the Pug - was found running loose on the M62 near Birstall on Sunday, February 17.

Traffic on the motorway at junction 27 near Birstall ground to a halt after notices of 'animals in the road' were put up.

After an unsuccessful appeal to find the owner, Highways England had issued an update which said that the dog would be put up for adoption on Tuesday.

But the highway officer and his family have formally adopted the ‘chug’ and taken her home..

Rebecca Marano

rebecca.marano@jpress.co.uk