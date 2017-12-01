The contenders for Pub of the Year 2017

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?

Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

Who should win from our list of nominees?

To vote, post us the coupon in today’s (December 1) Wakefield Express stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list below.

The closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, December 15, 2017.

Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

Here is the list:

01: Brewers Pride, Low Mill Road Ossett

02: British Oak Inn, 661 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield.

03: Fernandes Brewery Tap & Bier Keller, The Old Malthouse, 5 Avison Yard, Wakefield.

04: Fox & Hounds, 672 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

05: Harry’s Bar, 107b Westgate, Wakefield .

06: Hop, 19 Bank Street, Wakefield.

07: Inns of Court Hotel, 22 King Street, Wakefield.

08: Junction Inn, Market Place, Normanton.

09: Kings Arms, Heath Common, Wakefield.

10: The Black Horse, 102/104 Westgate, Wakefield .

11: The Boot & Shoe, 27 High Street, Gawthorpe, Ossett.

12: The Castle, 343 Barnsley Road, Sandal, Wakefield.

13: The Cricketers Arms, 22 Cluntergate, Horbury.

14: The Fleece, High Street, Horbury.

15: Calder and Hops, 60 Northgate, Wakefield.

16: The Graziers Inn, 116 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield.

17: The Kettlethorpe, Deffer Road, Wakefield.

18: The Kings Arms, 37 New Street, Horbury.

19: The New Albion, 2 Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield.

20: The New Pot Oil, Wrenthorpe Road, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield.

21: The Old Halfway House, 141 Westfield Road, Horbury.

22: The Old Vic, Manor Road, Ossett.

23: The Pledwick Well Inn, 434 Barnsley Road, Wakefield.

24: The Robin Hood, 10 Church Road, Altofts, Normanton.

25: The Star Inn, 211 Netherton Lane, Netherton, Wakefield.

26: The Tap, 2 The Green, Ossett .

27: The Travellers Inn, 12 Lake Lock Road , Stanley, Wakefield.

28: The Wharfside, Thornes Lane Wharf, Wakefield.

29: The White Horse Inn, 49 West Lane, Sharlston.

30: The Woodman Inn, 689 Leeds Road, Outwood, Wakefield.