The Hepworth Wakefield reveals shortlist for art prize

The shortlist for a £30,000 art prize has been revealed today.

The Hepworth Wakefield has announced five artists in the running for the biennial award, which recognises a British or UK-based artist, who has made a significant contribution to contemporary sculpture.

The finalists of The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture will present their work in an exhibition at the gallery later this year and the winner will be announced at an awards dinner in November.

Simon Wallis, The Hepworth director, said: “We successfully established The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture to encourage debate about what sculpture is by exploring it in its broadest definition.

"I’m delighted that this shortlist continues the strengths of the inaugural Hepworth Prize for Sculpture in representing artists at different yet pivotal stages in their careers.

"The artists selected this year will again present a broad spectrum of experiences and concerns in their work.

"It will be a highly engaging and memorable exhibition by some of the key sculptors now working in the UK.”

The shortlisted artists are:

- Michael Dean

- Mona Hatoum

- Phillip Lai

- Magali Reus

- Cerith Wyn Evans