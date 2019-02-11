The never seen before photos of Wakefield through the ages Today we turn back the clock to showcase how Wakefield has changed down the years. These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images: 1. April 1962 A warder at Wakefield Prison. Getty Buy a Photo 2. April 1939 Herbert Sutcliffe, the famous Yorkshire and England cricketer took part in a National Service recruiting campaign at Wakefield. Getty Buy a Photo 3. August 1948 Children at a school in Hornsea On Sea, built and furnished by Wakefield Authority to enable children to visit the sea side without missing school. The fee costs thirty shillings for three weeks. Getty Buy a Photo 4. April 1962 Inmates training to be cooks in the kitchens at Wakefield Prison. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3