William Thickett, the contractor in charge of the restoration of the chantry at Wakefield, at work cleaning one of the gargoyles.

The never seen before photos of Wakefield through the ages

Today we turn back the clock to showcase how Wakefield has changed down the years.

These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images:

A warder at Wakefield Prison.

1. April 1962

Herbert Sutcliffe, the famous Yorkshire and England cricketer took part in a National Service recruiting campaign at Wakefield.

2. April 1939

Children at a school in Hornsea On Sea, built and furnished by Wakefield Authority to enable children to visit the sea side without missing school. The fee costs thirty shillings for three weeks.

3. August 1948

Inmates training to be cooks in the kitchens at Wakefield Prison.

4. April 1962

